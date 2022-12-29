William "Bill" Lutz Jr.

Jackson - William "Bill" Lutz Jr. passed away on December 24,2022, at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville, Ohio at the age of 81. He was born November 21, 1941, to the late William Lutz Sr. and Mildred (Dearth) Lutz. He graduated from Hamilton High School and afterward served in the US Air Force. He then worked for 30 years at DuPont in Circleville, Ohio, before retiring. He was a long-time, active member of Northridge Church of Christ in Circleville.

