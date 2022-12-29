Jackson - William "Bill" Lutz Jr. passed away on December 24,2022, at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville, Ohio at the age of 81. He was born November 21, 1941, to the late William Lutz Sr. and Mildred (Dearth) Lutz. He graduated from Hamilton High School and afterward served in the US Air Force. He then worked for 30 years at DuPont in Circleville, Ohio, before retiring. He was a long-time, active member of Northridge Church of Christ in Circleville.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Juanita (McCoy) Lutz; children, Christopher Lutz of Elmore, Ohio, and Julia (Lutz) Ridge of Manchester, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Rachel (Lutz) Mowers, Alexander Thompson, and Eileen (Thompson) Phillips; and his sister, Janice (Lutz) Kilbarger.
Public graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Hamilton Cemetery, located on Lenhart Rd., just off SR 139 in Jackson with Scott Trobough officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to Northridge Church of Christ in Circleville, 578 Northridge Rd., Circleville, Ohio 4311. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com. William "Bill" Lutz Jr.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.