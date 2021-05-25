Circleville - William Arthur "Tink" Crosby, 82, of Circleville, died May 21, 2021 in Circleville.
He was born March 6, 1939 in Circleville, the son of Albert and Virginia (Johnson) Crosby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Regina; and son, Blake.
Tink is survived by children, Allen (Rhonda) Crosby and Markita (Jody Nason) Crosby; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jim; and sister, Brenda Johnson.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 10 until noon.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. William Crosby