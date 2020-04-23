William D. Buskirk

William David Buskirk, of Williamsport, Ohio, went home to Heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Willy was born to Bill Buskirk and Cathy Spencer on Jan. 9, 1997.
He was a graduate of Westfall High School in 2015 and an employee of Atlas Moving and Storage. Willy loved fishing and being with his many friends playing video games.
Our very much loved son is survived by his father, Bill Buskirk, of Florida, Cathy (Todd) Arledge, of Williamsport; sister, Mistry Buskirk; brothers, Daniel Spencer and Samuel Arledge; grandmother, Pollie Lochbaum; several aunts and uncles; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Clyde Lochbaum; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Spencer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in his honor.
The family is grateful for all the condolences, but declines any flowers or donations at this time.