Circleville - William D. Heiskell, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1924 to William and Maybell (Davis) Heiskell Sr.
He served in WWII in European Theater, graduated from Ohio State University and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
He joined his father in the real estate business and spent 43 years in that business before retiring in 1990.
He was a member of Circleville Presbyterian Church, Elks Lodge and was a 32-degree Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ireta Heiskell; sister, Marjorie Seever.
William is survived by his children, Deborah (Jerry) Easter, Gregory Heiskell and Sharon (Michael) Yaple; grandchildren, Tyler (Alyssa) Yaple and Chelsea Yaple; and by great-grandson, William "Wym" Yaple.
Cremation has been observed.
Honoring Bill's wishes, there will be no service.
Donations can be made to the Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 East Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
William D. Heiskell