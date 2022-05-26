Grove City - July 3, 1935 - May 24, 2022
He was the kind of dad who led by example.
He worked and then worked some more.
HIs hobbies were tasks which others would consider work.
The enjoyment came from the laughter created through sweat and mistakes which needed to be fixed.
If you wanted to stir apple butter, you would have to wrestle the paddle from his hands.
He could be tough as steel but carried a velvet hammer.
He treated others with kindness and shared what he had to a fault.
His Sunday mornings were spent taking groceries to his mother.
His weekends were often spent making repairs for our Grandma Greene or mowing her yard and trimming hedges when she'd permit.
Our dad loved children and they KNEW it.
He loved animals, and they KNEW it.
If you were a blood relative you were one of his children.
If you were a friend of his children, you were in the fold.
There was no limit to what he would do for his sisters or his nieces and nephews.
His heart was big enough for all who cared to accept his kindness.
In return, a milkshake delivered on a Sunday evening was accepted as if it were the Hope Diamond.
The smallest of gestures was never taken for granted.
His last days were spent broken-hearted, yet he remained the nurturer, still looking out for his people.
He had selflessly nurtured many during his life yet when his time came his concern was to "not put anybody out".
If our earthly father was any example of our Heavenly Father, we can't wait to see him and mom again.
Walk without pain dad, the lawns of heaven have just been kicked up a notch.
We love you and it was an honor and privilege to care for you to the end.
Bill was preceded in his homecoming by his most excellent wife of 67 years, Darlene Darst.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Bid Conkel and Betty Davis, brother and sisters-in-law, Ken (Jean) Greene, Dora Greene, Carol (Don) West, his children, Dean and Iris Darst, Randy Darst and Cindi McFarland, Beth and Joel Nash. Grandchildren Johnathan (Kim) Darst, Alaina (Mark) Lockie, Adrian Darst. Evan Darst, Allen Nash, David Nash, Morgan Nash and Ethan Hosksch. Great-Grandchildren, Brody Darst, Blake Darst, Jonah Wood, Abi Lockie and Mirah Nguyen. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Bill is also survived by his special sister in Christ, Carolyn Sell, special friends Bob and Doris Johnson, not to mention his and Darlene's special friends Two-Schzea, Tuck, Roscoe, Dolly, Lilly, Isa and Minna. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. William Darst