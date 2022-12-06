Williamsport - William E. “Bill” Oesterle, 75, of Williamsport, passed 7:01 a.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born February 12, 1947, in Ross County, to the late Robert Eugene and Mary Ruth Shaw Oesterle. On May 30, 1970, he married the former Marla Denise Rhinesmith who survives.
Also surviving are daughter, Robin (Gary) Allen, of Lebanon, IN and Betsy (Jack) Anders, of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Elaine B. Prushing, of Morehead, KY, Jack E. Anders, Luke C. Anders and Hannah M. Anders, all of Clarksburg; a great granddaughter, Hazel Grace Sutton; a bonus daughter, Lori McCoy, of Williamsport; sisters in law, Marie Parrett, of Chillicothe and Elyse (Mark) Henson, of Circleville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Robert Eugene Oesterle.
Bill was a 1965 graduate of Westfall High School and had worked as a self employed mechanic. He was a member of Atlanta United Methodist Church. Bill enjoyed reading and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Atlanta United Methodist Church with Pastor Serena Wolfe officiating. Burial will be held in Springbank Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Atlanta United Methodist Church c/o Jamie Heath 24960 Moler Road Williamsport, OH 43164.