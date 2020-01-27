On Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1945, William E. Jenkins was born to Perry and Jeannie Jenkins.
On Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1:04 a.m. God called him home.
William attended Zane Trace High School and served two years in the United States Army, 11 of those months were in Vietnam, 1965 to 1967. On Sunday, Sept. 8, 1968 at 2:30 p.m. he was married to Patricia U. Riggin at the Tarlton United Methodist Church. William and Patty were married for 51 years and had two sons, William R. Jenkins Jr., born Dec. 22, 1970 and David Scott Jenkins born May 19, 1974.
William Jenkins loved to fish and hunt and was always hard at work. He was a great father and husband who always put his family first. William Jenkins never knew a stranger and would help anyone who asked. He had a great sense of humor and always had a story to tell. William will always be known by his family and friends to have a huge heart only rivaled by his legendary strength, nobody was stronger.
William also enjoyed playing basketball, working on cars with his sons and going to church. He loved to hear his wife Patty play the piano, guitar and sing. He really enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.
On Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1:04 a.m., we lost a hero who can never be replaced, but have gained a saint. William was blessed to have a very large family who he loved dearly.
William was preceded in death by parents, Perry and Jeannie Jenkins; his brothers, Dennis Jenkins and Mark Jenkins; also his two sisters, Eliane Morrison (Jenkins) and Sharon Louise Jenkins.
He is survived in death by his wife, Patricia Jenkins; his son, William R. Jenkins and wife, Shannan M Jenkins, and son, David Jenkins and his girlfriend Charyl; his grandsons, Nicholas H. Jenkins, Brandon Nichols and wife Melinda, and Jarrod Nichols; and great-granddaughter, October Nichols two brothers, Perry Dean Jenkins, Jimmy (Carrie) Jenkins; and sister, Marilyn (Wayne) Bussert. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Gary Hopkins, Angie Winland and Andy Hopkins and their spouses, Jason and Abby Morrison and their spouses and Cindy, Dennis, Brian and Gary Jenkins and their spouses; also many great-nieces and nephews; and by sister-in-law, Janet Jenkins.
You were truly one-of-a-kind and will forever be missed but always loved, our loss is Heaven’s gain, the world will definitely be a different place without you in it. We have faith we will see you again one day, until then rejoice with your family in heaven. Love you forever Dad.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home in Laurelville, Ohio, with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating with burial to follow at Green Summitt Cemetery in Adelphie Ohio.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville, Ohio on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.