William Fausnaugh

Circleville - William F. Fausnaugh, 58, of Circleville, passed away Dec. 1, 2021.
He was born April 24, 1963 in Circleville, the son of Russell and Wanda (Giffin) Fausnaugh.
Willie loved to fish, hunt, mushroom hunt and stirring up chaos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Samantha; daughter, Bobbi Jo; brother, Gary Giffin; sister, Kathy Campbell; and sister-in-law, Mary Fausnaugh.
Willie is survived by his significant other, Samanth Brink; children, Selena (Richard) France, Jayden Frazier, Willie Fausnaugh Jr. and Mari Brooks; stepchildren, Cody, Megan and Taylor Frazier; grandchildren, Sebastian, Autumn, Brooklyn and Aydan; brother, Tommy (Nikki) Fausnaugh; sister, Sharon (Sam) Spears; brother-in-law, Larry Campbell; many close in laws; and buddies, Dickey, Shawn, Peewee, Craig, Buck, Dean and Bob.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
