William Fortner, 73, of Ashville passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.
He was born on July 3, 1947 in Circleville to Charles William and Pearl (Fausnaugh) Fortner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Welsh) Fortner; and brother, Gary Fortner.
William retired from Battelle and was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He graduated from Teays Valley Class of 1965 and Ohio Northern University. William was a member of Lockbourne Lodge F&AM and Shrine and Scottish Rite.
William is survived by his son, Todd (Nancy) Fortner; grandchildren, Ashley and Zeke (Rachel) Fortner; great-grandson, Jackson Reid Fortner; brother, Chet (Arlene) Fortner; and sister-in-law, Gretchen Fortner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. with a masonic service at 7.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
