William Gobel Holbrook, 92, of Stoutsville, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2019.
He was born Sept. 22, 1926, in Ross County, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Cora (Young) Holbrook. He graduated from Pickaway High School then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Philippine Islands and Japan during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer retired from GE Circleville after 30 years.
He shared many happy years with the love of his life Arlena (Sparks). Bill was a quiet man of noble character. He was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed traveling, loved the outdoors and hiking, earning patches for many Columbus Metro Park hikes.
He is survived by brother, Charles Holbrook of Stoutsville; step-children: Joseph Michael (Pam) Hiles, Steve Hundley, and Charles (Candy) Hundley; and nieces and nephews Kathleen (Herbert) McGrath, Wayne (Jennifer) LaRue, Vicki (Rick) Swetnam, Becky (Cliff) Webb, Dean (Wendy) LaRue, Mark ( Amy) LaRue, Candy (Greg) Walsh, Ralph (Becky) DeLong, and Kaye (Doug) Maynard.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Arlena Holbrook, step-daughter Dr. Shirley Hiles, sisters Mabel LaRue and Lorna DeLong, sister in-law Verna Holbrook, brothers in-law Ralph Delong and Jack LaRue.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Private burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville.
The family suggests contributions, especially in his memory, be made to Fairfield County Meals on Wheels or a charity of choice.