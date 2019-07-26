William Haddox, 90, of Stoutsville passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1929 in Circleville to Herbert and Anna (Brannon) Haddox.
He was pastor of Circleville Community Mission and was a licensed minister through CCCU.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Haddox; grandson, Michael Haddox; and daughters, Shirley Garrett and Carolyn Joyner.
William is survived by his wife, Mary (Miller) Haddox; son, Randy (Cathy) Haddox, Charles (Shirley) Zickafoose and Dan Zickafoose; daughters, Sharon Mather, Peggy Paul, Ellen (Donn) Swisher and Alice Saliba; grandchildren, Amanda (Wayne) Barnes, William Haddox, Christina Henry, Jason Henry, Ryan Borland, Wendi Parker, Angie Rucker, Debbie Timmons, Sandy Prichard, Stephanie Michel, Roxanne Swisher, Christine Hix, Kathy Bennett, Michelle Dolch and Dany Zickafoose; numerous great- and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Kenny, Kermit, Bobby and Paul; and sisters, Carolyn and Betty.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Circleville Community Mission Church, with Rev. David Lattimer officiating.
Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Circleville Community Missions Church.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.