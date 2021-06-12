Circleville - William Joshua (Josh) Hedges passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1993 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Carla Hedges Moore and the late William Roger Hedges.
Josh was a 2011 graduate of Grove City High School and served four years in the US Navy stationed in Japan where he maintained aircraft. He was currently a student at Ohio University majoring in business administration focusing on accounting.
Josh loved baseball. He started playing t-ball at age 4, and continued to play ball through last fall. He loved kids and was proud of helping teach baseball fundamentals to special needs kids while stationed in Japan. He was currently coaching t-ball and minor league in Circleville where he was loved by the kids he coached.
He was a great joy to be around and always had a way of putting a smile on your face. He was loving and very caring. He was always there to help anyone in need. Josh had a wonderful sense of humor and always enjoyed making others laugh.
He enjoyed fishing, especially for walleye at the Maumee River in the spring. He could be found hanging out with his family and friends singing and playing guitar when he wasn't working or coaching baseball.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Chester and Geraldine Hedges; grandfathers, Gerald Loy Owens and Ted Dollison; and maternal great-grandfather, Sam Willoughby.
He is survived by his mother, Carla Hedges (Junior) Moore; other mom/aunt, Susie Owens (Tony Worthington); his maternal grandmother, Cookie Dollison; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Willoughby; several aunts; uncles; and cousins; friends; and Navy buddy, Corey McLean.
He especially loved hanging out and coaching baseball with cousins, Adam Bensonhaver and Randy Brown.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He will always be in our hearts.
In following Josh's wishes, cremation will take place by Wellman's Funeral Home in Circleville with no memorial service.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. William Hedges