Circleville - He will be remembered by family and friends for his constant desire to laugh and carry on.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter for his and her many pinky promises.
William Michael Hoffman, 73, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Chillicothe, Ohio.
William was born on March 6, 1948, to Bill Hoffman and Mary Hoffman (Goodman).
He graduated from Circleville High School. He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam.
He retired from Sonoco as a boiler operator.
William is survived by his four children, Malinda, Travis, Chad, and Jimmy; grandchildren, Cody, Kenzie, and Deven; and his brother, Ralph.
A private family service was held per William's wishes.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville, Ohio.
William Hoffman