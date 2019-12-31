William J. Carle

William Joseph Carle, 61, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away suddenly on Dec. 10, 2019 as he was teaching a class at San Antonio Southside High School where he had been a teacher for more than 25 years.
Bill was born on June 19, 1958 in Circleville, the son of Joseph A. and Mary Ann Carle, who survive.
He was one of seven children who grew up on the family farm near Williamsport.
Bill’s love of education, especially history, began at St. Joseph Elementary School in Circleville, and continued throughout his life. He was a graduate of Westfall High School class of 1976. In 1981, Bill received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Ohio University-Athens, followed by a Master of Arts from Webster University in 1984.
Before becoming a public school teacher, Bill served as an officer in the United States Air Force for 12 years attaining the rank of Captain.
In addition to his parents, Bill is survived by the love of his life, Wendy Jarvis; children, Jada (David) Stuckert, Taylor (T.J.) Carle, Emma and Jana Jarvis; grandchildren, Jenna, Kimberly, Rebecca, and Nathan; siblings, Jacob (Leann) Carle, Mary Jo (Nathan) Thompson, Robert (Elizabeth) Carle, Edward (Joni) Carle, Patty (David) Case, and Teresa (Phil) Downey; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was an avid sports fan who loved the Cincinnati Reds, Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, Ohio State University sports and the Texas Longhorn football team. As he would say every Monday morning after Sunday football when the Cowboys would play, “How bout’ them COWBOYS!”.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Circleville, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik as celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Restoration Fund, 134 W. Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.