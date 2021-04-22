Columbus - William L. Little, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1929 to the late Charles E. and Elsie (Rathburn) Little.
Graduate of Walnut Township. He was a proud Army veteran, and one of the highlights of his life was participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He retired from North American Rockwell after 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Willie Jean; son, Malcom; daughter, Linda Kay; and grandson, Joshua.
William is survived by daughter-in-law, Debbie Fortenberry; grandchildren, Jae Trewartha, Kevan Trewartha, and Travis Fortenberry; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Shane Trewartha; loving niece, Connie; and her husband, Jimmy, who were also his caregivers for many years; sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and many other dear friends and family.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the O. R. Woodyard South High Chapel, 1346 South High Street, where the service will be Thursday at 1 p.m.
Pastor Lyndell Durr officiating.
Interment, Fernwood Cemetery. William Little