Circleville - William W. McCoy, 77, of Circleville, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Pickaway Manor Nursing Home.
He was born April 20, 1944 in Greenfield, Ohio, son of the late Ronald and Clarice (Schiller) McCoy.
On July 27, 1968, he married his beloved wife, Margarett Ann (Vinson) McCoy, and together they shared almost 52 years of marriage before her passing on June 6, 2020.
Surviving are their two children, Denise McCoy, of Circleville, and Jeff McCoy, of Westerville; three granddaughters, Dresdan McCoy, of Circleville, and Makayla and Mya McCoy, of Westerville; his sister, Sherrlyn Cartwright, of Greenfield; two nephews, Dennis (Krista) Crouse, of South Salem, and Tracy (Brenda King) Crouse, Mt. Orab; a niece, Kristi (Gary) Wilson, of Greenfield; his brothers-in-law, Larry Vinson, of Ft. Myers, Florida, and John Estep, of Circleville; and a sister-in-law, Kim Estep.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Gary Cartwright, and Gary Vinson; and a sister-in-law, Breda Estep.
Bill was a graduate of the Greenfield McClain High School, class of 1962. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he honorably served from Jan. 2, 1963 to Dec. 12, 1966.
He went on to work at the US Shoe Company and later, the Kal Kan Pet Foods Company, where he retired after 32 years of employment. Following his retirement, he worked for FedEx.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at the Twin Township Cemetery, in Bourneville, Ohio where military honors will be provided by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.
Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of his late wife. Margarett.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. William McCoy