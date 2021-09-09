William Mumaw

Corning - William N. Mumaw Sr., 77, although he always stated he was 36, of Corning, Ohio, passed away supported by his family on Sept. 7, 2021.
Bill was born in Circleville to Bud and Lillian Mumaw, March 7, 1944.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dora (Spears) Mumaw; son Bill Mumaw Jr.; and daughters, Dorina and Faith Ann; as well as son-in-law, Paul Darling Jr.
Bill is survived by and will be missed by his daughters, Alice (Albert) Mumaw, Jody Darling, Amy (Gary) Bigham; sixteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and special boy, Robert Riffle.
Bill was also survived by his sisters, Leona (Kenny) Cox, Mary Jane Maynard; his brother, Leonard Mumaw; cousins, Betty and Curt; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Bill's family would like to thank Fairfield Medical Center for their attentive and compassionate care.
Family will receive visitors on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., as well as Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to a 1 p.m. funeral service at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice.
