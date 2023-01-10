Circleville - After several months of declining health, William Richard Goff, 87, died peacefully at Kobacker House with all four "Goff girls" by his side. William was born on June 16, 1935 to the late Allen O'Brien and Grace Elizabeth (Frazier) Goff. William was an Air Force veteran, former Circleville Police officer, and DuPont retiree. William was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, a great grandfather, and friend. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Mae (Strawser) Goff on September 6, 1958 in Circleville. Even after her death on September 29, 1999, William never stopped loving his Rebecca. Surviving William are daughters, Lori Stone, Jodi (Mike Herron) Goff, Lisa Goff, Billie (Paul) Huffer; grandsons Eric (Megan) Stone, Nicholas (Carrie) Goff, Zachary (Andrea Scherler) Huffer, and Chase Huffer. Great grandsons, Joshua Stone, Lucas, Colton, and Bentley Goff; sister, Minnie Salzman; sister-in-law, Rosemary Weaver; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to William's parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Rick Stone; siblings, Paul Goff, Betty Puckett, Catherine Turner, Roger Goff, Rosemary Flowers, Annabelle Arledge, Charles Goff, Robert Goff, Donald Goff, Ralph Goff, and James Goff. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10 from 4pm until 8pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. The funeral will take place the next morning at 11am with burial to follow at Heavenly Hills Cemetery, formerly Floral Hills. William R. Goff
