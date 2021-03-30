Amanda - William Reynolds, 57, of Amanda, passed away on March 25, 2021.
He was born on March 13, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio to Toy and Maggie (Holloway) Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Troy Douglas Reynolds; and a nephew, Raymond Lee Reynolds Jr.
William is survived by his son, Bill Reynolds; stepdaughter, Kaitlynn Moss; grandchildren, Ariana and Marley Tokar, Bryson and Kristieanah Nelson; siblings, Ray (Angie) Reynolds, Peggy (Rick) Reynolds, Michelle (Dwight) Brigner, Mike (Shannon) Reynolds; and by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
William Reynolds