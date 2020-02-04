William Scott Giroux, 59, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born on April 16, 1960 to the late Robert and Marion (Malecek) Giroux in Chicago, Illinois.
William worked as a Claims Manager for Nationwide for 40 years. He was a dedicated husband and loving father. He was an avid sports fan, a lover of cars and enjoyed nothing more than a round of 18 on his favorite golf course.
Besides his parents, William is preceded in death by brother, John; niece, Christina Giroux; father-in-law, Bill Raymond; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Raymond.
William is survived by loving wife of 33 years, Jill R. (Raymond) Giroux; a son, Scott (Kelly) Giroux of Hillard; brothers, Roger (Robin) Giroux and Robert (Sue) Giroux; sister, Gwen Giroux; mother-in-law, Sally Raymond; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, Anna Giroux, Lisa (John) Langley, Billie Raymond, Tonya (Steve) Clay and Bill (Lorerrie) Raymond; nieces, who were like daughters, Paige and Amanda; niece, Laura (Brad) Pendy; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday Feb. 7 with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 with Rev. Christopher Richardson at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery in Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908 or stjude.org/memorial.
