William Shaffer

Circleville - William M. Shaffer, 93, of Circleville, passed away on July 9, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1927, the son of Clarence and Ruth (Dean) Shaffer.
He was an U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and retired from Helwagon's as an mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Donald Dewey; brothers, Weldon and Clarence Shaffer Jr.; and sisters, Rose Clark and Patsy Selin.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Easter) Shaffer; children, Connie Shaffer, of Circleville and Mark (Gabriella) Shaffer, of Westerville; stepdaughter, Debra Savage, of Circleville; three grandchildren, Bridgett Neff, Marco Shaffer and Victoria (Garrett) Nicholson; brothers, Jim Shaffer, of Circleville, and Glen Shaffer, of Amanda.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday July 19, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Military graveside honors by AMVETS will be held in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to AMVETS Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmafunealhomes.com.
