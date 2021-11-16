New Holland - William Bryan "Butch" Sheets Jr., 74, of New Holland, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 1:21 p.m. at his residence. He had been ill since July.
Butch was born March 27, 1947, in New Holland, Ohio, to William Bryan and Margaret Ellen Watson Sheets.
He was a 1965 graduate of Miami Trace High School and a lifelong resident of New Holland.
Before his retirement, he had worked in the maintenance department at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Circleville for over 40 years. He was also a farmer.
Butch was a member of the New Holland Church of Christ and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
On April 2, 1966, he married the former Nancy Anne Noble. She preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2017.
He was also preceded by his parents; and four sisters, Ruth Odessa Sheets, (Margaret) Irene Sheets, Frances Dinkler and Vicki Turner.
Butch is survived by three children, Dan Sheets and his wife, Vickie, Bryan Sheets and his wife, Nikki, and Becky Sheets, all of New Holland; and a grandson, David Tyndall, who was reared in the Sheets home.
Other grandchildren are Brittany Peters and her husband, Andy, Marissa Ratliff and her husband, Grant, Bryson and Brady Sheets and Rachael Briggs.
Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ellsworth, Camry and Paxton Long, Adalynn, Layton and Natalee Briggs; and a sister and brother-in-law, June and Raymond Young, of Hebron; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the New Holland Church of Christ with the Rev. Victor Slutz, officiating.
Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.
