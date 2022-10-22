Williamsport - William (Bill) Bobo Stack, 82 years of age, of Williamsport, Ohio, passed from this life into eternity on October 17, 2022 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born in Albany, Ohio on May 24, 1940, to the late James Ezra Stack and Clarys Stack. He attended school until the 10th grade, but later earned his GED in the army. After serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict, he drove a truck at the Deer Creek Dam, delivering gravel for the concrete to build the dam. He then went to work for 3C Highway in Columbus, and retired from TNT Holland. He belonged to Teamsters Union #413 in Columbus Ohio. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother James (Frog) Francis Stack; Granddaughters, Emily Jane Gandee and Samantha Ann Barnes. Bill is survived by his wife Kathy (Sherman) Stack, whom he married May 21, 1994. He also leaves behind daughters Doris Sue Swayne (Peebles, Ohio) and Jackie (Darwin) Barnes (Otway, Ohio) and sons, Robert William (Jodi) Stack (Tennessee), Mark David (Jamie) Gandee (Williamsport Ohio), and William Shane Ezra Stack (Bloomingburg, Ohio); as well as sisters, Lucy Lovett (Circleville Ohio), and Ann Lambert (Pomeroy, Ohio). Bill will be missed by his 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and lots of family members and friends. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 5-8pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113; the funeral will occur at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger on Wednesday at 1pm officiated by Pastor Richard Jones of The Risen Word Fellowship Non-Denominational Church. Interment to follow at the New Holland Cemetery, 26160 Egypt Pike, New Holland, Ohio, 43145. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Promedica Hospice in Circleville Ohio. Special thanks to Berger Hospital and the nurses, aides, and the doctor of Promedica. William Stack
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.