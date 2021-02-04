South Bloomfield - William "Bill" Stephen Carl, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Bill was born on June 1, 1943 to the late William Heffner and Mary Jane (Baker) Carl in Kistler, Mifflin County, Pennsylvania.
Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Circleville, the Knights of Columbus and Rick Brown VFW. Bill worked as manager of the Store Room for AEP Power Plant and was IEW Union Leader.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Carl in 2013; and daughter, Gina D. Carl in 2010.
Bill is survived by son, William Donald Carl (Don Smith), of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; grandson, Andrew Carl, of Florida; companion, Mary F. Houde Mann, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103, with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
Military Honors and interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rick Brown VFW Post 7941, 3301 Northup Avenue South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. William Stephen Carl