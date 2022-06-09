----- William "Willie" R. Thompson

Ashville - William Russell Thompson (Willie), 75 of Ashville, OH passed away on June 4, 2022 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital with family by his side. He was born to the late Bessie (Slone) and Robert Thompson on October 22, 1946 in Williamson, West Virginia.
Willie was a 1965 graduate of Teays Valley High School and retired from Lennox Industries after 30 plus years of service, he then worked several years at the Ashville Hardware. Willie was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Bengal fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and Nascar. He was a member of the Men's Auxiliary at Rick Brown Memorial VFW Post 7941 and The South Bloomfield United Methodist Church.
Willie is survived by his children Tammy (Tommy) Wright, Kimberly (Bruce) Gainer and Todd William Thompson; grandchildren Danielle (Brad) Hornak, Karlee (Jerry) Cousins, Cassandra (Josh) Seckman, Brandon (Alex) Wright; and a bundle of great grandchildren; his brother Bobby (Sherri) Thompson; niece Ashley (Neil) Sanyal, nephew Christopher Thompson; his lifelong partner Dianne Hartley, her children Carrie (John) Hoover and Cam Hartley and their children Kale Lemaster, Conner (Sara) Lemaster, Austin Hartley, Megan Hartley, Bridget Hartley.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14th with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Floyd Hubbell officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's memory to: South Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5027 2nd St. West, South Bloomfield, OH 43103.