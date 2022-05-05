Amanda - Wilma Jean Bailey, 91, of Amanda, Ohio, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at 8:20 a.m. at the Brown Memorial Home in Circleville where she had been residing the past month.
Wilma was born March 11, 1931, at Higginsport in Brown Co., Ohio to Adam John and Maddie Bernice Haughboo Schadle. She had lived many years in Clairmont County before moving to New Holland. She lived 37 years in New Holland before moving to Amanda in 2013.
She formerly was a home health aide and had also worked for 3 Moms Catering.
Wilma was a member of the New Holland Church of Christ.
On February 14, 1948, she married Elmer Roy Bailey. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2019. She was also preceded in by a son, Roy Dale Bailey; a brother, Charles Kenneth Schadle and two sisters, Elizabeth Marguerite Hamilton and Mary Lee Pingle.
Wilma is survived by three children and their spouses, Eddie Ray and Cheryl Bailey of Georgetown, Ohio, Gene Alan and Jacqueline Bailey of Amanda and Mary Elizabeth and Eric Wuichner of Orient, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Bailey of Grove City; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Richard A. Matthews, former pastor at the New Holland Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
The Bailey family gives a special thank you to the Brown Memorial Home for the excellent care they provided Wilma.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com Wilma Bailey