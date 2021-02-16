Wilson Martin

Circleville - Wilson Lee Martin, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 11, 2021.
He was born on June 25, 1934 in Pickaway County to Porter and Catherine (Valentine) Martin.
Wilson was a farmer and retired from DuPont after 35 years and was a member of the Tarlton United Methodist Church for many years. His final years were "back the lane" in a log house he built for Susan. He loved his family and collected antiques and grindstones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Susan (Hedges) Martin; son, Mel Martin; and siblings, Marlene Fullen, Betty Melvin, Junior Porter "Bud" Martin and Mae Huggins.
Wilson is survived by his children, Willa (Tom) Sykes, Mitch Martin, Matt (Linda) Martin, Porta (George) Guttner; siblings, Marguerite Shelton, Vivian Noecker and Ernie Martin; several nieces and nephews; and by special friend, Kay Farley.
Cremation has been observed.
The family wishes to thank Wyngate for their care the last four years.
