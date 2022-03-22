Laurelville - Wilson "Wilsie" R. Ross, 82, of Laurelville, passed away on March 18, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1939 in Laurelville to Wilson "Dot" and Dora (Smith) Ross.
He was a lifetime farmer with his family, loved his two dogs, Sam and Ellie, dearly, member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Adelphi Masonic Lodge, the Farm Bureau and the Farmers Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Mack Ross.
Wilsie is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Lou (Cupp) Ross; children, Tammy (Brad) Jones, Trent (Janet) Ross, Stephen (Holly) Ross; grandchildren, Kyle (Jennifer) Russell, Tyler Ross, Kaitlin (Daniel) Burke, Trevor (Kassandra) Ross, Evan and Ethan Jones, Connor, Camryn and Kaylle Ross; several great-grandchildren; sister, Dixie DeVol; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Monday from 3-7 p.m.
Masonic services will be at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215, Trinity United Methodist Church, or OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Wilson Ross