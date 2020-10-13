Winfield Clark Thomas “Pooh Bear” of Circleville passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.
He was born October 3, 1956 at Lockbourne Air Force Base AFB Hospital to the late Clyde Denver and Patricia Ann Thomas.
He was a member of the Army National Guard 186th Engineer Detachment. He was long time member of Eagles #365 and VFW #3331 and a life member of Amvets #2256.
He is survived by his son, Drake Thomas, brothers, “Boots” (Rose) Thomas and John Thomas; sisters, Pam Rooney and Nancy (Bill) Trego; many nieces and nephews; special nephew, Britton Rooney.
Cremation has been observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.