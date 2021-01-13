Yvonne Blankenship, 73, of Circleville, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2021.

She was born on June 17, 1947.

She is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Emma (Griffey) Sabine.

She is survived by a son, Donald (Melissa) Blankenship; and daughter, Kelsey Blankenship; grandson, Joey Blankenship; sisters, Sherry (Tom) Reedy and Bonnie (Fred) Frank; brother, Charles (Ethel) Griffey; and by many relatives and friends.

Private services were held.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Blankenship as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments