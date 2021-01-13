Yvonne Blankenship, 73, of Circleville, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2021.
She was born on June 17, 1947.
She is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Emma (Griffey) Sabine.
She is survived by a son, Donald (Melissa) Blankenship; and daughter, Kelsey Blankenship; grandson, Joey Blankenship; sisters, Sherry (Tom) Reedy and Bonnie (Fred) Frank; brother, Charles (Ethel) Griffey; and by many relatives and friends.
Private services were held.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.