Circleville - Yvonne Keeton, 84, of Circleville passed away on January 30, 2023. She was born in Perry County, PA to Herbert and Ruth (Burns) McNaughton. She was a member of Laurelville Church of God where she served as secretary for over 24 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband James Moccabee Sr., siblings Janet Hardman, Evelyn England, Richard Doherty III and 5 brothers. Yvonne is survived by her husband Alva Keeton, children James T. (Sheri) Moccabee Jr., Diana (Daniel) McNaughton, Scott (Cindy) Moccabee, Cindy (John) Dietrich, Susan (Howard) Spencer, 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild and by sister Cheryl (Dan) Snay. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at noon at Laurelville Church of God with a graveside service at 2:15 in Glen Rest Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday at the church from 10-noon. The family request Memorial Contributions to assist a family member in their battle against cancer. Wellman Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Yvonne Keeton
To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Keeton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.