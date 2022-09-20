COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2022/2022HarbinReportWeek5.pdf
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 20, 2022 (Entering Week 6)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 4 — 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-0) 16.2, 2. Cin. Elder (4-1) 13.3828, 3. West Chester Lakota West (5-0) 12.9, 4. Fairfield (5-0) 10.95, 5. Cin. Princeton (4-1) 10.25, 6. Milford (4-1) 10.15, 7. Springboro (4-1) 9.6, 8. Mason (4-1) 9.0, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (2-3) 5.8828, 10. Hamilton (2-3) 5.05, 11. Cin. Western Hills (3-2) 4.9, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-2) 4.85, 13. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-3) 4.5, 14. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 2.5, 15. Lebanon (1-4) 2.35, 16. Middletown (1-4) 1.85, 17. Cin. Colerain (1-4) 1.3, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-5) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-5) 0
Division II
Region 7 — 1. Uniontown Lake (5-0) 11.75, 2. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-1) 10.4596, 3. Westerville South (4-1) 10.35, 4. Massillon Washington (4-1) 10.2, 5. Dover (4-1) 8.6939, 6. Green (3-2) 8.05, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-1) 7.9, 8. North Canton Hoover (4-1) 6.75, 9. Worthington Kilbourne (2-3) 6.25, 10. Canal Winchester (3-2) 5.6, 11. Ashville Teays Valley (3-2) 5.45, 12. Cols. St. Charles (3-2) 5.4232, 13. Wooster (3-2) 5.2, 14. Massillon Perry (3-2) 4.95, 15. Cols. Northland (2-2) 4.9205, 16. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-3) 4.85, 17. Cols. Independence (3-1) 4.75, 18. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-2) 4.3347, 19. Cols. Briggs (2-2) 3.5114, 20. Dublin Scioto (1-4) 2.4
Division III
Region 11 — 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1) 10.55, 2. Granville (5-0) 9.15, 3. Cols. South (4-0) 9.1207, 4. Chillicothe (4-1) 9.1, 5. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 8.65, 6. Washington C.H. Washington (4-1) 8.6465, 7. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-1) 8.1224, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 7.75, 9. Jackson (3-2) 7.5, 10. Bellefontaine (4-1) 7.1, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-1) 6.9, 12. London (3-2) 6.5859, 13. Zanesville (3-2) 5.4, 14. Circleville (3-2) 4.55, 15. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2) 4.1, 16. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-3) 3.85, 17. Cols. Hamilton Township (2-2) 3.75, 18. Cols. Beechcroft (2-2) 3.4318, 19. Cols. Linden McKinley (2-2) 3, 20. Marietta (2-3) 2.7556
Division IV
Region 15 — 1. Steubenville (5-0) 10.1423, 2. Cols. East (4-0) 8.9382, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (4-1) 8.4929, 4. New Lexington (4-1) 8.25, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 8.1838, 6. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-2) 6.9414, 7. St. Clairsville (3-2) 6.866, 8. McConnelsville Morgan (4-1) 6.7, 9. Carrollton (4-1) 5.3, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-2) 4.7386, 11. Warsaw River View (3-2) 4.2, 12. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-3) 4.15, 13. Newark Licking Valley (3-2) 3.9, 14. Cambridge (3-2) 3.8, 15. McArthur Vinton County (3-2) 3.65, 16. Duncan Falls Philo (2-3) 3.55, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (1-3) 3.3636, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-2) 3.1, 19. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-2) 3.0682, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-3) 3.0