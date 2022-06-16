THURSDAY, JUNE 16
The Chillicothe Paints used timely hitting and aggressive base running to give themselves a, 7-6, victory over the Champion City Kings on Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Gino Sabatine pitched four and one-third innings of relief for the Paints to pick up the win. Sabatine allowed one run on six hits, walking two and striking out one.
Cruz McFadden collected his first save of the year going two innings.
The Paints (11-3) wasted no time in scoring as Tim Orr hit a two-run home run in the first, scoring Nate Kandinsky, who previously reached on a single.
The Kings struck back in the top of the second inning with a leadoff double by Edrick Padilla, who would come around to score, cutting the lead in half
In the third inning, Champion City would take the lead after loading the bases and lacing a two-run single in the top of the third. A bases-loaded walk put the Paints a -2 hole.
The Paints responded with a run of their own when Ben Gbur hit a sacrifice fly, bringing home Brett Carson, bringing Chillicothe to within one at 4-3.
In the top of the fourth, the Kings would regain their two-run lead after a lea doff double by Trey Carter and an RBI single from Gus Gregory.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Paints would play long ball again and get a run back on a solo home run from Carson, again making it a one-run game at 5-4.
In the bottom of the seventh, Santrel Farmer would score from second after the ball was thrown away on his steal attempt of third, tying the game at 5-5. Later in the inning, the Paints' first hit with runners in scoring position came off the bat of Mike Sprocket, delivering a two-run single with the bases loaded, putting the Paints back in front, 7-5.
The Kings added a run in the top of the eighth on an RBI infield-single by Jayson Zmejkoski, cutting the deficit to a run at 7-6.
Cruz McFadden, who came in for Chillicothe in the eighth inning, held the Kings scoreless in the ninth. Jonah Sutton was thrown out at third by Chillicothe centerfielder Ben Gbur trying to go first to third on a single, ending the game with Chillicothe grabbing the win.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
The Chillicothe Paints extended their winning streak by beating the West Virginia Miners, 6-0, Wednesday night in Beckley.
Justin Diefenbach started on the mound for Chillicothe, turning in the longest outing by a Paints pitcher so far this season. The right-hander didn't allow a run over seven and a third innings, while scattering five hits, walking three and striking out ten.
Jace Middleton finished the final one and two third innings, walking one and striking out two.
Chillicothe scored the only run they needed in the top of the second inning. Connor Ashby plated Kade Wroot on a two-out RBI single, giving the Paints a 1-0 lead.
Santrel Farmer led off the fourth with his first home run of the season, giving the Paints a 2-0 lead. The Paints played long ball in the sixth inning. Tim Orr led off the inning with his second home run of the season, making it 3-0. Later in the inning, Ashby collected another RBI with a single, scoring Nate Dorinsky.
Farmer hit his second home run of the game in the ninth inning. Later in the inning, Orr knocked home Jeron Williams, making it 6-0.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
The Chillicothe Paints, scored a run in the ninth inning to deny the West Virginia Miners a come back win after the Paints squandered a 6-0 lead in Tuesday night's game against the Miners in Beckley.
Chillicothe starter Jack Sokol made his Paints debut, not allowing a run to score over four innings, while surrendering just two hits and striking out six.
Noah Kandel pitched the final one and a third innings for the Paints, including a perfect ninth inning to secure his first win of the year and the sixth in a row for the Paints.
The Paints got the offense started in the second inning. Tim Orr led off the inning with a walk, advanced to third on a single by Mike Sprockett and scored the first run of the game on a RBI single by Kade Wroot.
That led held until the fifth inning.
The Paints put up a five-spot in the fifth frame. Cameron Bowen started the inning with a walk and, after a single by Santrel Farmer and a bunt single by Jeron Williams to load the bases, Bowen scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Gbur. Orr followed with a single, driving home Farmer and Williams. Nate Dorinsky tripled off the wall in left, scoring Orr from first. Dorinsky scored on a sacrifice fly by Sprockett.
The Miners stormed back in the home half of the fifth, knocking in four runs on five hits against Paints pitcher, Todd Bangtson.
With the Paints clinging to a one-run lead, Williams led off the seventh inning with an infield hit and later scored on a groundout by Orr, putting the Paints back up by two runs The lead was stretched to thee runs, 8-5, in the eighth inning, when Sprockett, scored on a sacrifice fly by Brett Hilsheimer.
In the bottom of the eighth, West Virginia's Eddie León has the answer. León hit a two-out, three-run home run off Chillicothe reliever Seth Evans, to knot the game at 8-8.
But the Paints weren't quite finished. In the ninth inning, Farmer reached on a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Williams. With two outs, Farmer broke for third, scoring from second on a ground ball by Orr, beating a throw to the plate, giving Chillicothe the lead back at 9-8, the eventual final.