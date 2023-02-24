The faith inspiring 16-day spontaneous spiritual revival on Asbury University ended Thursday.
Thousands of people attended non-stop praise and worship that had been going on for almost 400 hours.
Could a spiritual revival like that happen in Pickaway County, maybe at OCU?
Possibly. That would be sight to see, experience.
Did you know that Ronald Smith was a professor at Asbury before he was appointed as president of Ohio Christian University. Smith earned his BA degree in Biblical Studies at Asbury College (1977), graduated with an MDiv degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in 1982. Prior to OCU, Smith was serving as president of the Francis Asbury Society. Smith had been a strong contender to become Asbury’s president, but God had other plans for him.
When asked about the revival in Asbury, OCU Spokesman Dave Hirschler offered this statement.
“Last Thursday (Feb. 16) in chapel, our president, Dr. Ron Smith, mentioned reports of revival breaking out at Asbury University. After the chapel service, some students and staff on campus have experienced their own times of refreshing in God’s Spirit.
Some students and a few staff were inspired by the report. Not wanting to miss anything God might have for them, they traveled to Kentucky to witness this move of The Spirit. We give all glory to God as He softens the hearts of those earnestly seeking Him and rejoice with our brothers and sisters at Asbury for the amazing work He is doing there!”
An historian, Smith said Ohio was called the “burned over district” as America was being colonized and into the 1840s because of how many revivals of religion were taking place.
“So you see these faith values coming through, over and over again that led people into compassion ministries,” he said. “And it’s all right here in our midst. We kind of sit on that mound, if you will, almost like a geographical thing or geological tell — the ruins from prior generations we sit upon, but they’re still very much kind of crying out faith and family and compassion. And Ohio Christian is built right there.”
Much like Smith being called from Kentucky to Ohio, prior to my arrival in Circleville I was a regional editor in Kentucky. One of the newspapers I managed – Jessamine Journal – covered stories from Asbury University, which is located in the small town of Wilmore.
My daughter and I often walked the grounds at Asbury so I can say this with certainty – there is a distinct vibe of spirituality and faith flowing all around that university and community. I found it refreshing which is why we visited as often as we could. While God is everywhere, I think He has his favorite spots too.
Wilmore is home to 6,000 people, but it was hosting 50 to 70 thousand during the revival.
Inspired by the revival at Asbury, I’m hopeful this will spur the Christians across the nation to make a stand, embrace and share their faith.
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com