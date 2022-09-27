Barbwire: An Assemblage of Multitudinous and Important Topics

At my age when you look out the bathroom window early in the morning and observe numerous buzzards poised on the fence posts in your pasture and gazing at your house, you tend to become just a little nervous and hope it is not a bad omen!
Taking a good look around, I could not see anything they were seeking in my yard and there were no bodies lying on the nearby road. They would occasionally spread their huge wings for a few minutes and then settle back down.
Eventually they disappeared, easing my qualms and allowing me to relax and enjoy my morning coffee. Perhaps they were migrating to the south for the winter and just stopped to rest. I wonder if the spreading of the wings was a means of easing them after a long flight. How many miles is it from Hinckley to Carrollton? Perhaps this was another sign that an early winter is on the way!
I am of the opinion that it is important to learn something new every day. It can come in many different ways. You can read it, hear it or see it. You just have to keep your mind open to the learning. I do a lot of reading. Sometimes I subscribe to magazines or newspapers just to find out if they contain any interesting articles, or perhaps can give me an idea for a column.
I thoroughly enjoy talking to people, learning their life stories and hearing their opinions. Just being quiet and listening is a great way to learn about many things. In this day and age it is possible to research on the internet, however I have learned that not all information found on the computer is accurate, so you must be careful.
The information I learned this week has to do with reading. I had never heard of it before and found it very interesting and very important!
Ocular Motor Dysfunction is a common vision problem and occurs in people of all ages, both children and adults. It affects reading, sports, balance, depth perception as well as most visually related tasks. It is a deficiency in the ability to “hold” the eyes steady without moving off the target. It is not “outgrown”.
Glasses do not help, surgery is not done and it is sometimes miss-diagnosed as Dyslexia. Most ocular motor dysfunctions require optometric vision therapy.
Some of the signs and symptoms associated with ocular motor dysfunction are… difficulty visually tracking and/or following objects; loss of place, repetition and/or omission of words and/or loss of print while reading; need to utilize a marker to avoid loss of place; inconsistent visual attention/concentration or distractibility while performing visually demanding tasks; incoordination/ clumsiness; inaccurate eye-hand coordination; general fatigue; diminished accuracy; motion sickness/dizziness. And there are more ways that it affects a person every day of their life!
One of the ways to become aware of this problem is the need to use a finger to follow the words and focus on them when reading. In talking to people about this problem, I have discovered people that use their finger when reading from age six to ninety one! Obviously children have had this problem for years and years!
It has had an effect on their entire lives! Attention….parents, grandparents and great-grandparents if you know children who are having trouble with reading and school work, tell the parents about Ocular Motor Dysfunction and encourage them to get the children tested. It would also be a good idea to have their hearing tested. I recently noticed a pre-school child who talks very loud and that can indicate a hearing problem.
New schools are being built and are including numerous different things for the benefit of the children. Why not include a laboratory with the special equipment to test the vision and hearing, free of charge, for every child entering school?
The ability to properly learn is one of the most important things for every child! According to information I found, 80 per cent of all academic work requires extremely fine, accurate eye movements. What a difference this type of testing could make in a child’s life! Having them tested would be very beneficial to the teachers, as they go about their teaching, and it would ease the concerns of parents who want their children to learn and do their best in school.
The money always seems to be found for the building of the new schools and all the things included with them, why not for including something as important as this?
Education is currently one of the most important issues in our country and parents are becoming more involved. Perhaps this is an item that should be brought to the attention of every parent and included on the agenda at school board meetings. Education is one of the most important things in a child’s life and children are one of the most important things in our lives!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com