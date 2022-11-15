Barbwire: Chickens That Are Hatched In The Bush Don't Count

There is an old proverb that says, “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch”.
Recently before a special event, many people did. Caught up in the excitement and rhetoric before the event, they faithfully believed there would be a certain outcome. Results did not turn out in the way they had expected.
You should not be confident that all your plans for the future will work out as you hope they will! The same thing happens to people on many other occasions….when you buy lottery tickets, when you bet on a race horse, when a farmer plants a crop, when you go on a diet so you can fit into that special outfit, the list is endless.
You begin to dream about what will take place and the things you might be able to achieve. When the result you were counting on just doesn’t happen the euphoric bubble bursts and you feel “let down”. “It is no use crying over spilled milk”! The event is over. The decisions made. Life goes on!
Remember that “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush”. Hopefully the “birds” who won in this event will be able to find a way to bring about some changes and improvements and help to build a “better nest” for all.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day”. It is going to take time to try to bring about needed reforms and find solutions to the many problems. “You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs”. There will be talks, meetings, conventions, proposals of new ideas and laws and lots of arguments. “Even from a foe a man may learn wisdom”.
There will be questions, answers and debates. There will be those who will object to any change and will refuse to listen or consider any ideas. “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink”. Sometimes the best you can do is to offer the water!
“First things first”. “Better late than never”. The most important problems and issues should be tackled first. Obstacles and people will get in the way. Those in charge must come together and create a proper and civil atmosphere where discussions can be held, ideas expressed, changes proposed, and solutions found. There is no place in these meetings for anger and seeking revenge for things that occurred in the past. “Those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”.
Respect for others and patience will be in demand! “You catch more flies with honey than vinegar”. “Politeness costs little but yields much”. Everyone is hoping that some good things can be accomplished.
“Honesty is the best policy”. “The truth will set you free” to create answers and solutions to the many problems. All things must be open for discussion. There are dedicated, intelligent, caring people who are determined to see changes made. Finding the way will not be an easy task! We need strong, honest and God fearing leaders!
“An army of sheep led by a lion would defeat an army of lions led by a sheep”. “Where there is a will there is a way”! Working together can bring success. “Begin to weave and God will give you the thread” “Turn your face toward the sun and the shadows fall behind you”. (Maori proverb)
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com