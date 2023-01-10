Barbwire: Common Sense And Collaboration For Our Country

Each week I receive a newspaper called the “Firelands Farmer”. It is stated that it is “your rural voice in North-Central Ohio”.
There is a gentleman who has been writing a column in the paper for quite some time and he calls himself “Cousin Cletus”. Now, I have never met Cousin Cletus, I don’t know his real name, where he lives, his age, or if he does anything other than writing and I have assumed that he is a “gentleman” because of the picture that appears with his column. Who knows, that could be a disguise!
I do know that I enjoy reading his columns, and one of the main reasons I do is because he is endowed with “common sense”. That is something that is missing from so many people in this day and age!
In a recent column he wrote about New Year’s resolutions. He talked about some resolutions that he thought would be good for himself and he also suggested some resolutions for people in Washington.
The subjects of the resolutions for the government were things such as avoiding jumping into war; to try to reduce creating multiple trillions of dollars in new and unbacked paper and digital funny money; starting a one-day yearly holiday called “Tax Appreciation Day”; to encourage more couples to have babies due to concerns about who would be around to do the work and pay the taxes; Washington will quit it’s double standards, hypocrisy, and selective enforcement where the rules only apply to some people.
Each resolution was explained and certainly featured “common sense” and I believe they were excellent resolutions.
Now, I would like to add my “two cents worth”. Recently, I, along with millions of football fans all over North America settled down on a Monday night to watch what was expected to be an outstanding game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.
After just a few minutes and a score for each side, we watched as a play was made, a Bills player tackled an opposing Bengal player, stood up and immediately fell to the ground. It quickly became apparent to everyone watching that this was no ordinary injury, this was a life and death situation.
As the medical team administered to the fallen player, the football players formed a protective ring around them. And then those big, tough men, who moments before were focused on hitting hard, tackling, and fighting for a chance to play in the Super Bowl and become a part of football history, began dropping to their knees in prayer with tears rolling down their cheeks.
The only thing that mattered was the life of their friend and teammate who lay on the field. As the ambulance drove away they joined together and made the decision to leave the field. His life was the only thing that was important to them.
It is my suggestion that every member of the Senate and the House of Representatives in Washington be ordered to sit down and watch a replay of that event. They could learn a lot from it that would help them better serve the country!
Our country is faced with numerous problems right now, and some of them mean “life or death” not only for the people in our country but also for the country!
It is time our Senators and Representatives come together to protect our country, and listen to the people who come forth to discuss problems, administer ideas and suggest solutions to the situations that need attention, and to write new laws or to get rid of the old laws that aren’t working.
Occasionally taking a knee and praying would be an excellent idea. Prayer could help to give them the patience and strength to bear the difficulty and weight of the problems as they work together to find answers and solutions.
They need to sit down together to talk and to listen to one another in a respectful manner, not scream, shout and throw angry tantrums, until they can come together in making decisions that are best for our people and the country.
Then they can walk away feeling the satisfaction of serving this country in the manner expected by the people who elected them!
Every one of them should make a resolution to never forget Damar Hamlin and what happened that day!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com