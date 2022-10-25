Barbwire: Falling Leaves, Football and Your Favorite Team

It is the last week of October and I have the sliding door open that leads out onto the deck, letting in the fresh, warm air!
How fortunate we have been to have the good weather this fall for everyone to enjoy and to allow the many fall activities to be successful. There is still a lot of activity going on. Halloween is coming up, bringing joy and excitement for the children, as they choose their costumes.
Baseball season is winding down, with the World Series still to be played. My parents both loved baseball and would be watching every game if they were here. They were Cleveland Indians fans for many years, listening to the games on the radio before television came along.
I remember in the month of August in the 1950’s my Dad and Grandpa Gallon were laying up the cement blocks as they built the wall for our new milkhouse. The weather was so hot and they were working hard with the sweat pouring down their backs. On the radio in the barn was the Cleveland Indians baseball game and every once in a while they would stop a minute or two to cheer about something that happened and then it was back to work. The joy of the baseball game made the work seem a little easier for them.
My Mom continued to be a baseball fan after my Dad was gone. She was highly upset when, for some unknown reason, the antenna would not bring in the television channel with the Indians’ games. Not wanting to give up her joy from baseball, she switched her loyalty to the Pittsburgh Pirates. She knew every player and could tell you all about them. There were times when she definitely didn’t agree with the decision the coach made and could be overheard giving him a piece of her mind!
I am a football fan and look forward to the games on the weekends. Currently in the college games I have been watching and cheering on the University of Oregon Ducks. Their first mascot in the 1920’s was a live duck named “Puddles”. My grandson now lives and works in Oregon, where he went to law school, and he is a big fan. They played hard and won their game last Sunday. I loved those colorful uniforms they wore!
When it comes to the National Football League, I now have a problem. After several years of working for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which began with an internship while he was still in college, my other grandson has left them to pursue his career with a company based in Australia. When he became involved with the Buccaneers, I became a supporter of them, just as any Grandma would do, and cheered loudly when they won the Super Bowl. With his leaving, I feel that I need to choose another team.
Do I come back to an Ohio team or do I go back to cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers as I used to do? Decisions, decisions! My youngest son is a Steelers fan, so he may have some influence over me!
As I watched the games last weekend I especially looked at the huge crowds. While I could see the people in the seats, the players and the people on the sidelines, I thought about the thousands of people in each of those stadiums that we never see, who work at all the jobs necessary for a football game to take place.
The same is true for every sport that takes place in this country. Sports are so important to the economy of this country and provide so many jobs for the people!
Sports and games are also important for the health and well-being of both the young and the old….all types of sports and games. They give us an opportunity to forget our challenges, our troubles, our sadness, our aches and our pains. They give us an opportunity to laugh, to cry, to cheer, to yell and shout.
For just a little while sports allow us to unleash emotions that are often buried deep. They help us to ease our frustrations. The type of sport or game you choose doesn’t matter. It can be something that is well known or something that only a few people know. There are so many to choose from, both physical and mental. Sports are a release from our everyday life for just a little while! So choose your favorite team, sport or game and let it bring you joy and happiness.
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com