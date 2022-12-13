Barbwire: Find A Way To Make The Holidays Brighter For Someone

It was one of those dark and dreary days, the kind we usually see so often during the holidays.
It was the kind that can make people feel depressed, the kind that makes you want to just curl up in your easy chair under a warm blanket. Alas, we cannot always do that. It is the holidays and there are things that must be done! And so it was with me that day, I had things to be done! And then my day changed!
As I went about accomplishing my goals for the day I did something completely unexpected, unplanned, and impulsive! Oh, I am not going to tell you what I did! It was not something one should talk about or take credit for.
You do the right thing because it is the right thing to do…not to brag about it. I just want to treasure the joy and good feeling that it gave me. It changed my day from a dark dreary one to a brighter, happier and self-satisfying one. It sparked my holiday and I am sure it made the holiday brighter for others involved.
The holidays are the time for giving, however, those gifts do not have to be things you buy. There are so many “special gifts” that everyone of us can give and those “gifts” can do so much to lift other people’s spirits and make their holidays happier and brighter. It is not the gifts we purchase, it is the gifts we give of ourselves. Those gifts can not only change people’s days, there are times when they change people’s lives. Think about the little things you can do for someone.
Take a look around at your family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. What can you do to make their day brighter? The list is long and endless! Every man, woman and child has a need for something! And it isn’t always something that can be bought and wrapped in pretty paper! It is the little things you can do for people to make their day better and brighter that are the “true gifts” of Christmas.
Over the years I have met and known so many people, made many friends, and I feel blessed by that. Sending out Christmas cards is one of my favorite things to do. My list is long and I write a few lines in each card and letters in some. I hope that when a Christmas card is received from me it lets my friends know that I am thinking of them and recalling fond memories of each one.
Many live far away, so visiting is not an option, especially for many of us who are older. I hope that Christmas card makes their day much brighter and happier! Let’s give the gift of kindness and caring not only at Christmas time but every day!
The following was written by poet, Henry Van Dyke. “ARE YOU WILLING”….”Are you willing …to stoop down and consider the needs and desires of little children; to remember the weaknesses and loneliness of people who are growing old; to stop asking how much your friends love you , and to ask yourself if you love them enough; to bear in mind the things that other people have to bear on their hearts; to trim your lamp so that it will give more light and less smoke and to carry it in front so that your shadow will fall behind you; to make a grave for your ugly thoughts and a garden for your kindly feelings, with the gate open? Are you willing to do these things for a day? Then you are ready to keep Christmas!”
