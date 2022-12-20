Barbwire: How Now Cow Could You Be A Hybrid

Recently as I searched for some information on my computer, I came across the Facebook page for a newspaper printed in a nearby county.
On that page was the following question, “What the hell is a hybrid cow?” I was immediately intrigued by it. In all my years of being involved with dairy cows I had not heard the term “hybrid cow”. I went on to bring up and read the article that the question referred to.
The article was about a well-known dairy farm in Tuscarawas County, Sugarcreek, Ohio, that milks 320 dairy cows. Having had labor problems (no one wants a job milking dairy cows these days) the decision had been made to install two robotic milkers and they were considering installing a third one. The article also talked about the breeding decisions being made in the herd. They are currently breeding “hybrid cows”.
A “hybrid” is an off spring of two plants or animals of different species or varieties. An example would be a “mule” which is a hybrid of a horse and a donkey, a “liger” which is a tiger and a lion, or a “zedonk” which is a donkey and a zebra. Hybrids are crossbreds having two distinct purebred parent breeds. Bulls of one breed used on cows of another breed results in “crossbred” or “hybrid” cattle. I had never heard them called anything but “crossbred” however the term “hybrid” has also been used in recent years.
The article mentioned that there has been a renewed interest in crossbreeding in recent years, as it can result in some important advantages, such as earlier calving, better fertility, increased feed efficiency and cows last longer. They have higher butterfat and protein and less gas emission than Holsteins. They are referred to as ProCross.
There are three breed rotational systems using AI proven purebred sires. The breeds their farm are using with their Holsteins are Montbeliarde from France and Viking Red from the Nordic countries. By crossbreeding they combine breeds with different strengths and weaknesses to create an animal that is more balanced for revelant performance traits.
As I was growing up, I had no idea that we were milking “hybrid” cows in our small herd! Dad just tried to keep our cows bred so they would calve again and help keep the milk cans full so there would be some income. Often that meant using whatever bull that was available in the neighborhood!
Often bulls got cross and had to be gotten rid of before planned and a younger one might not be ready to use. The choices were often limited for not only us, but also the neighbors. It was not unusual for neighbors to bring cows to our farm or turn them into the pasture where the bull ran with the cows. At times we had to do the same thing with our cows.
We had Guernseys in our herd and I learned to milk by hand at a very early age on a very calm, older cow named “Guerns”. I milked one teat at a time into a little tin cup and then poured it into a bucket. I would sit on my stool and milk her while Dad milked another cow. When he was finished with his cow, he would then finish old “Guerns”.
I am sure Guerns was thoroughly confused about when she should let her milk down! Another Guernsey cow I remember was “Whitey”. She was almost all white with just a few fawn colored spots. (There always seemed to be a reason for the names of our cows)! In the spring she would fill a twelve quart bucket all the way to the top. She did it on just lush green grass and a scoop of a simple home ground feed. That was pretty good production in those days!
The “hybrids” included “Mousey”. I guess something about her coloring was the reason for her name. She was Holstein, Guernsey and Milking Shorthorn cross. She was speckled like the Milking Shorthorns, a grayish white with blue speckles. I always thought she was so pretty! Another one was Holstein, Guernsey and Brown Swiss, but I don’t remember her name. And then there was “Brownie” and “Herfy”. The one summer our Guernsey bull was the only one in the neighborhood, so he was often visited by neighboring cows. When he almost killed my Dad and was sent to slaughter, the only bull left in the area was a neighbor’s Hereford.
If you wanted your dairy cows bred there was no other choice. Artificial Insemination was not yet available in our area. The result in our herd was two heifer calves and we raised them and freshened them. Brownie was an odd colored combination of Holstein, Guernsey and Hereford. Her production wasn’t great but we needed the milk. Herfy, was a Guernsey crossed with the Hereford and she looked exactly like a Hereford. Her abilities as a dairy cow were limited. They only stayed in the herd until we could afford a replacement!
Back then we had no idea we were milking “hybrid cows”, however they helped to fill the milk cans until we could afford our first full-blooded Holstein. Eventually our Guernseys, grade Holsteins, and “hybrid cows” left the herd and we finally had a “registered” Holstein herd.
Without those “hybrids” we milked along the way, we could not have achieved our goal of owning and breeding only registered Holsteins. Good Luck to Specht Farms, LTD of Sugarcreek, Ohio, as they work towards the goals they hope to achieve with their “hybrid cows” and dairy herd!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com