The news in our country is still filled with gloom and doom. On February 3, 2023, in the dark of the night in East Palestine, Ohio an Iron Horse loaded with hazardous materials kicked up its heels and went cattywampus, jumping the track and creating a huge fire and smoke filled atmosphere, leaving the people in that burg bumfuzzled and dealing with a fine kettle of fish.
As the days progressed they would find the fish in their creeks dying. Jumpin jehashaphat, there was no warning! The fire fighters, the emergency medical technicians and all those who came to help showed their moxie, as they fought the fire and embraced the danger.
The bodacious mayor of this little town took charge and fought to get the help that was needed and to bring attention to their problems. Gee whillikers, the people of his town had their lives turned upside down!
The government’s sockdolager in charge of all types of transportation totally ignored the situation. He wouldn’t even answer questions about it from the reporters because he was having a personal day. When a knight in a red hat came riding in with supplies and help for the people, he was warmly welcomed by a huge crowd. He walked among them, talked with them and heard their fears and needs. It was obvious, he knew his onions and that they were in a pickle!
Only then did the government knucklehead make a decision to visit the town, scheduling it for seven o’clock in the morning when few people were around, and staying for only a very short period of time! He was probably quaking in his shoes, as he didn’t know what the reception would be! He might have been worried that someone would try to give him a shellacking! The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help”. (Ronald Reagan)
As for the old codger at the head of our country, he was bumfuzzled, discombobulated and full of applesauce, and preferred to ignore the tragedy in East Palestine. Instead he would flounce around in another country, telling the leader, “It’s the taxpayer’s nickel, so whatever floats your boat”! He taradiddled that he had zoomed to lots of important people.
While he is being a wisenheimer, his buddy is currently bragging to the country about the wonderful job the old coot is doing and that he plans to run for election again. Fiddlesticks!
In the meantime, the people living in and near East Palestine are still waiting for help and answers and trying to move on with their lives, with no knowledge of what the future might hold for them or their children.
Gee whillikers, they have no idea what to expect! Are they being told claptrap, flapdoodle, or tommyrot? Or are they being told the truth? They are being warned to watch out for dipsy doodles, don’t take any wooden nickels, and don’t let anyone hornswoggle you.
In the meantime, they are dealing with numerous problems, skin rashes, headaches, breathing problems, gollywobbles and more. It has affected business, school, sports and everyday life. Will they lose their homes, livelihood and finances? They are living in fear! Their lives literally went up in the air with the fire, the smoke and the toxins.
Keep East Palestine and the people affected by this tragedy in your prayers!