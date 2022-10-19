Barbwire: It Could Be A New Career And I Approve This Message

During my lifetime I have been involved in numerous careers and activities that include being a farmer, a registered Holstein breeder, a home executive and wife, mother of children, a country singer, a 4-H advisor, president or secretary of several organizations, a volunteer in numerous activities and a writer.
As I recently watched and listened to several of the politicians who hold some of the highest offices and positions in America I have made a decision….it is time for me to enter politics!
There are so many of the people who have been elected and are in charge of our most important government offices who are in exactly the same age category as me. Just like them, I have years of experience in numerous areas to rely on for making important decisions. I have no criminal record, have never been in jail or arrested.
I have to admit that I have driven a little too fast at times, however nobody ever caught me. I was usually mad about something or at someone at the time and my 1981 Ford LTD had lots of power! In my later years I hugged the retired sheriff every time I ran into him (we graduated from high school together and he really is a nice guy). I strongly support our current sheriff, his deputies, and all law enforcement officers everywhere.
My health is reasonably good. I do have a pacemaker and fake knees, but they are working just fine. I mow three lawns, babysit great-grandchildren, practice my groundhog hunting technique, live alone and take care of myself, write a weekly column and write columns and reports for the Ohio Holstein News. I can talk to people without a teleprompter.
Talking is one of the things I do best! I have always enjoyed visiting with “folks”. I sometimes can’t recall a name, however it usually comes to me at a later time. While I haven’t recently practiced my “trotting” (if elected I might have to trot to the helicopter sometime), I can move pretty fast at times, especially when I have an “appointment” in the bathroom! My bicycle is a stationary one located in my house, so if I fall off, there isn’t much danger of my being hurt, as I will be landing on a carpet.
I realize that when you are an active politician there are appearances on television, your picture is taken a lot and you have to try to look your best. I have to admit that I have some “wrinkles” and “sagging” at my age, and a little gray in my hair, so I might have to get a little help for those problems.
When you continually see some of the ladies who have been in politics for years, it is obvious that there are a lot of things you can get done! You just have to be careful with what you do and make sure you can still smile when necessary!
While I can still drive but seldom do, and I don’t have a lot of money, that won’t be a problem if I am elected to the right office. I will have aides, chauffeurs, secret service men, and more with the taxpayers footing the bills. Maybe after I am in office I can get some tips on good deals in the stock market and I will be able to increase my savings.
With all this inflation and rising prices, funds are a little low right now! I will need to get donations and raise money for my campaign. I have a lot of farmers and Holstein people who are friends, however I can’t ask them! The prices for their products are always lower than they should be and the bills they have to pay and prices for machinery keep going up!
Unfortunately I don’t have any relatives who receive “unexplained pay-offs” and can help me out. I guess I will just have to promise to do same favors for some of the millionaires or a leader of a foreign country after I am elected. Better learn some foreign languages or make sure I have a loyal interpreter.
And, of course, I am going to have to learn how to answer questions without actually telling anyone anything that has to do with the question. It is going to be necessary for me to practice telling lies. My parents always believed in telling the truth even though at times you knew the truth was going to hurt and you were going to get punished! I have never been a very good poker player!
As I sit here in the warm October sunshine and contemplate starting a new career in politics, I can feel my “common sense” beginning to come forth. It is telling me to get a dish of my favorite ice cream and then just sit back in my easy chair, enjoy a favorite book or TV program, take a nap and forget about a new career in politics.
However, I will be voting in the November election and I encourage those who truly care about our country to vote.
I hope and pray that whomever is elected loves this country, will be honest and truthful, and will do their best to protect our freedom and keep the people safe and free to enjoy a good life!