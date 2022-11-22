Barbwire: Mailbox Overflowing With Holiday Requests

By Barb Lumley
Usually I find some type of mail in my mailbox every day.
I subscribe to several newspapers and magazines and I order items from catalogs. During the holiday season there is always an increase of items in the mailbox. Many come from companies that I never heard of before and feature items that are unusual and different or they are from institutions, people or charities in need.
Today I received a four page advertisement from a well-known Cheese House that I often stop at when I am traveling. They are a favorite stop for tourists going to and coming from Amish country. They are online and they will mail out items. The ad listed forty six (46) different kinds of cheese, including several that I had never heard of. The prices on forty three (43) of them ranged from $6.49 per pound to $22.69 per pound. The other three cheeses, Ghost Pepper, Scorpion Cheddar and Caroline Reaper were priced at $11.39 per half pound (8 ounces). Too bad the dairy farmer doesn’t get a fair share of the price increases!
They also sell a well-known brand of chocolates and nuts. Cashews, my favorite kind of nut, are listed at $11.39 for a half pound. Chocolates are $15.15 per pound, with a sugar free assortment at $18.99 per pound. Turtles are $15.15 for 12 ounces. Looks like it will be much easier to stay on my diet during the holidays! And maybe not as big a tray of cheese or bowls of candy and nuts for guests to nibble on during their holiday visits!
The Cheese House also sells meats and special Amish goodies such as applebutter, mustards, etc. The highest price listed for a gift box is $125, however I am sure they would make up any size box requested.
Almost every day now I get a letter from a charity asking for donations. They come from all types of organizations and many of them are known for doing good work to benefit people in need.
While I would like to donate and help some of them out, I heat my house with oil and they just refilled my tank this week and even though it wasn’t empty, the cost was still almost $900! That means a lot of people, including me, will be turning their thermostats down!
We have no idea what the weather ahead is going to be and there is approximately 117 days until Spring arrives…if even then! A fill-up every month will amount to several dollars!! While we like to help out those in need, people this year are going to have to think about themselves first. Most have no choice!
As for traveling, we have family members all over the country from east to west, north to south. Relatives live in Florida, Oregon, Texas, Indiana, Arizona, South Caroline, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York and probably somewhere I forgot, as well as all over Ohio. Very few of them can afford to travel home to be with their families for the holidays. Many will only be able to get together using modern technology…if they can afford that!
As Emily, who is seven, sat at my kitchen table enjoying some pizza after arriving at my house on the school bus, I asked her what Thanksgiving meant to her.
She replied, “You gather with your family and that shows that you love them. When we spend time together, we thank people for what they did for us. Great-grandpa was in the army and fought for us and him and his friends sacrificed for us”.
When asked about her favorite food for Thanksgiving, she replied, “I like turkey and ham, but I feel bad about the turkey being killed…maybe we should just have chicken”! She told me about making pictures about Thanksgiving at school and that they painted pictures on balloons and then blew them up.
They were going to have a parade the last day of school before the holiday and parade through every class room! She was excited about it!
When I asked Daxton, who is five, about Thanksgiving he replied, ”I had a rough day at school and I don’t want to talk about Thanksgiving or turkeys!” He then climbed up in the recliner, covered up with his blanket and went to sleep. There is no doubt in my mind that on the day before Thanksgiving many adults felt the same way!
While our country is in turmoil, faced with many problems and in need of many changes that we hope our leaders can bring about, the people must deal with their immediate bills and personal problems. They will find the strength and faith that is needed.
The holidays often bring out the best in people. People will get together for the holidays and they will find the ways to celebrate with love, laughter and joy. Never underestimate the determination and will of the people!
“The devil whispered in my ear, “You’re not strong enough to withstand the storm”.
Today I whispered in the devil’s ear, “I AM THE STORM”!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com