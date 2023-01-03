For many reasons I recently went several days without the company of my great-grandchildren.
They, as well as family members, had the flu and, since no one wanted me to catch it, they stayed away. There was the hustle and bustle for Christmas, numerous holiday activities, they went to see Christmas lights with Aunt Jenn, time was spent with cousins and other family members, many things kept them busy. As several of those days were very cold, dark, dreary, snowy and very long, I was beginning to suffer “withdrawal” and needed a “fix” that could only be provided by Emily and Daxton.
And then the call came…Emily and Daxton were coming to spend the afternoon with me! I was waiting at the kitchen table when they came rushing in, stomping the snow off their boots and tossing winter coats and toboggans aside. They immediately pulled up their chairs at the table. We had a lot to talk about!
Naturally Christmas was the first topic. I had not been with them on Christmas Day due to the terrible weather with the minus thirty wind chill! They told me all about some of the toys and games they got however, being an old person, I didn’t always know what they were talking about!
One of the favorite things they received were new fishing rods and there was even one for Dad! They like to go fishing and often go with “Grandpa Nano” (his real name is Bill). According to Daxton, “He goes fishing a lot in tournaments where they measure the fish to see who caught the biggest one, I don’t eat them, but he does!” “Emily said, “He calls me the “Bass Master”. I don’t eat them either!” They are planning on practicing their fishing! They were also happy that Santa left them beef jerky!
We talked about several things. They went sled riding before the snow melted. Daxton told me about getting up in the morning and helping to feed their horse, Rena, two cows, their three chickens and Moe, the rooster. He expressed his concern about Larry, the rooster that disappeared, and was concerned that he would be cold if he was still in the woods.
Emily told me about giving Christmas cards to her teacher, the bus driver and some friends. She has an appointment with the dentist about braces and she got to see the pictures of her teeth last time. We talked about going back to school, Emily is anxious to go back, Daxton not so much!
Emily said she had a “weird” story to tell me. She and Daxton put out the milk and cookies for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Then Emily, concerned that he might be late getting there, decided to put out a bowl filled with cereal for him. When she got up Christmas morning the milk glass was empty, the cookies were gone and so was the cereal and the bowl! She wondered how she was going to get the bowl back!
After she and I discussed the problem, it was decided that Santa had probably gone on vacation and might not be accepting letters until next December, so Emily will probably have to wait until she writes her next Christmas letter to ask Santa to return it. Emily was greatly concerned that her Mom was going to be very angry with her when she found her bowl was missing!
Emily then asked if she and Daxton could do an “act” for me. It was to be about Christmas Eve and the coming of Santa Claus. Of course, if you are going to put on an “act” or “play” you need “props”.
And they selected them….a bathroom rug, blanket, a red throw, a pillow, a chair, a basket, a small stuffed red bull, a cookie tin, glass of milk, an NRA backpack, the kitchen stool and toys from the toy box. Daxton played the part of Santa and Emily was the sleeping child. The rug was laid on the kitchen floor, Emily was in bed sleeping, the chair covered with the red throw was the Christmas tree, the stool held the milk and cookies, and with the backpack filled with toys, “Santa Daxton” came tiptoeing from the living room, placed the toys under the tree, drank the milk and left.
Emily awoke, found the toys and was happy and excited. They both took a bow! Then they decided to do a “second act” with Daxton as the sleeping child and Emily as Santa Claus. The “props” were put back in place, Daxton was sleeping in the bed and Emily was preparing to arrive, when suddenly Daxton, with his eyes closed tight, began making a very strange sound! I had to ask him what he was doing! He sat up and explained that he was “snoring just like his Dad who snores all the time”! He then laid back down, closed his eyes and went back to “snoring” and his role as the sleeping child.
“Santa Emily” put the toys under the tree and sat down at the table to enjoy the milk and cookies while Daxton awoke and expressed his joy! Imagination is a wonderful thing!
We talked about New Year’s Resolutions and I explained that they were promises you try to keep. Daxton made resolutions to stay sitting down on the school bus, to not snatch toys out of other people’s hands, and to never ever, ever, ever yell at Mom.
If he does she will paddle him or make him go to bed! Emily promised to give her parents hugs every night before going to bed, to help Mom all the time, and to pick up her toys. As Emily and Daxton sat quietly at the table drawing pictures and coloring, Daxton looked out the window and remarked, “The sunset is pink”.
And it was, a beautiful sunset and the end to a beautiful day!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com