There is a saying, “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature”.
I don’t know what happened! We were just rolling along with days that were mild, occasionally we had sunshine, and we had very little snow. Everyone was getting their Christmas lights and decorations up without freezing as they worked.
Shoppers were busily cruising the stores and looking for those special gifts they wanted to buy. And then on December 21 the winter season arrived. Evidently somehow, somewhere, someone did something to upset Mother Nature and she decided to show everyone who is really in charge of climate change!
We were warned, we had time to get ready and most people did. The checkout lines at the grocery stores were long and the shelves were quickly emptied of the most important needs. I always find it interesting that one of the first things people stock up on is milk! Generators, shovels, ice melt, insulation, and even kitty litter sold fast.
My thoughts always go out to the farmers with livestock and especially the dairy farmers, who must get their cows milked twice a day. Most do a thorough job of preparing for the winter storms and the wind-chill temperatures, however no matter how well you prepare the winter storms seem to always find a way to cause problems and especially when wind is involved.
I remember well a winter storm that was just like the one we had a few days ago. On Christmas Eve it poured rain, the temperature dropped quickly freezing ice, and then the snow came. Come Christmas morning things were a mess! Even though we had a tight, warm barn and always prepared for winter weather, there were problems to deal with.
I remember crawling on my stomach under a built-in wooden feed trough and manger in a section where we kept part of our cows and, with hairdryer in hand (I often found some of my personal items useful at the barn), thawing out the water pipe that just a tiny crack in the wall had allowed the air to get to and freeze. Getting to one of the buildings that housed some heifers that had to be fed, meant with each step into the snow, you were cracking through a layer of ice and sloshing through about six inches of flooded water trapped underneath. It was three o’clock in the afternoon on Christmas Day before we could head to the house.
Fortunately I had made a big pot of vegetable soup the day before, so that was our Christmas dinner and we were so thankful to have it! We ate, got warmed up and then it was back to the barn for evening chores. We celebrated Christmas a couple days later after the weather warmed up. During my sixty plus years of breeding and milking dairy cows we dealt with many of those difficult winter storms.
During the winter months we always kept a coffee pot going in our milkhouse and usually there were some cookies or donuts to go along with it. Our milk truck drivers all knew they could help themselves to it. It was greatly appreciated on many of those cold, snowy days when they had to fight the bad roads and the drifted driveways to get in to pick up milk.
One of the drivers, Burson McClelland, a very likable and interesting fellow with many stories to tell, was one of the drivers. He was a big, burly type of fellow and his daughter, Louise, could toss a ten gallon milk can full of milk up into the truck just about as easy as he could!
He knew I kept a bottle of whiskey in the cupboard, so he occasionally added a little to his coffee! (No, I didn’t drink it, I am a “teetotaler”!) The whiskey when mixed with colostrum (the cow’s first milk) will get a newborn calf warmed up and going when born during cold weather. My Grandpa didn’t drink alcohol either, but he carried a flask of whiskey in his coat pocket when checking on his new born lambs in the early spring and used it when needed.
Winter storms like the one we just had can create so many problems for everyone, not just farmers. We have to be so thankful for all those people who must go out in them to work at their jobs and to take care of emergencies and problems that are vital for our health and well-being.
The best thing for the rest of us to do is to just use common sense, stay home and stay out of their way. By the time you read this the weather should be warmer and the problems caused by the storm taken care of. Let’s just hope that this storm will be the last one to occur this winter. Think spring!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com