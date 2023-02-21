Barbwire: There are times when no news is good news

Each week as the deadline for my weekly column nears, I have to come up with a subject to write about.
Sometimes it is easy, I read about something, hear about something or something unusual happens in my daily life. I have often said that sometimes ideas just seem to fall out of the air! Other times I may not come up with a subject until the last minute! This week it occurred to me that it would be a good time to write about good news.
For a long period of time, all we have been hearing about is the bad news. Open borders, fentanyl and other drugs killing our people, drug cartels invading our country, inflation driving prices up, homeless people living on our streets, shootings every day, criminals allowed to go free, China’s spying balloons, problems in our schools, lies, crooked deals, the list goes on and on. The media keeps repeating all the problems over and over and over! Can’t they find some good news to tell us about?
We are constantly reading about and hearing about depression. There is constant talk and printing of articles about depression being a major problem for retirees and older people like me. Well, why wouldn’t it be? Bad news is all we hear about! We are the ones who have the most time to read and to listen to the daily news programs on television!
There is no doubt in my mind that younger people of all ages have worries and can be depressed. However, if they are going to school, working, taking care of their families, and involved in various family and local activities, they don’t have the time to listen to all the bad news and sit around and think about it as older people do! We can’t help but worry about what life in this country is going to be like for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
We need to “tune out” the news, find things that interest us to keep us busy, call up someone and share the latest gossip, get together with friends for lunch or coffee, keep active and not dwell on the bad stuff!! There are times when no news is really good news.
I often think back to the days when there was no television sets, no computers, no cell phones, very few radios, and just the local newspaper. Perhaps we didn’t know much about what was going on in our government and our country, but it was a much happier time!
So, I set about to find some good things to write about in my column. I discovered it was not an easy task! I looked through the numerous magazines and newspapers that I subscribe to.
I watched news programs on television. I looked on some of the facebook pages that I can get on and read, and I talked to some friends to find out the latest gossip. Finally I found a couple things that I hope will be good news for somebody!
Good news for farmers who raise livestock to sell for meat. Fake meat is not selling! According to a recent article that I just read, fake meat seems to have been more of a fad than a hamburger stopper. Companies who make faux meat are laying off a portion of their work force and their stock is down. The executives of the companies blame inflation (Joe actually did something that helped farmers?)
Fake meat is more expensive than real meat. Those who were influenced by the commercials evidently tried it but have now gone back to the comfort of a real burger and are saving money. Fake meats would not be so bad if they were actually made from real plants. They are not! They are manufactured in laboratories! If real plants were used, farmers could grow them and sell them!
Maybe the fast food places could feature “alfalfaburgers”. The alfalfa leaves could be combined with bread crumbs or quick oats, an egg, a little milk, seasonings, then made into a burger that is baked or fried, topped with a special dressing, cheese and placed on a bun! Alfalfa sprouts are packed full of powerful antioxidants and loaded with vitamin C. Alfalfa has shown promise as a potential cholesterol lowering agent. Now, if only a similar fate could happen to the fake drinks that claim to be milk!
It was so enjoyable to read the following in Poor Will’s Almanack and learn that it is one week to crocus season and owl hatching time and woodcock mating time. Two weeks to the beginning of the morning robin chorus before sunrise (robins have been seen already).
Three weeks to daffodil season (mine are up) and silver maple blooming season and the first golden goldfinches. Four weeks to tulip season and the first wave of blooming woodland wildflowers and the first butterflies.
Five weeks until golden forsythia blooms and skunk cabbage sends out its first leaves and the lawn is long enough to cut. Six weeks until American toads sing their mating songs in the dark and corn planting time begins.
Seven weeks until the peak of Middle Spring wildflowers in the wood. Eight weeks until the Great Dandelion and Violet bloom begins.
Spring is on the way!!
