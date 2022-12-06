Barbwire: 'Tis The Season That Creates Special Memories For Both Young And Old

It is that time of year…the holidays… that special time when families get together and memories are made that last a lifetime.
Everyone has them and they can be very different…some good and some not so good. Christmas seems to be the time when they are implanted deeply into your mind and you never forget…especially as a child.
A special memory for me is the memory of always going to my Grandma and Grandpa Gallon’s house in Harlem Springs, Ohio, on Christmas Day when I was a child. No matter how deep the snow or icy the roads family members found a way to get to their house for Christmas dinner.
I remember one Christmas when roads were icy we started out and about halfway there Dad started up a hill and the car lost traction and slid back down the hill onto the side of the road.
My Dad got out of the car and everything was so icy he couldn’t stand up. He made his way to the trunk of the car, got out the tire chains and I remember seeing him lying on the ground as he worked to put them on. He managed to get them on the wheels and we went on to Grandma’s! We weren’t even late!
No one in our family had much money for buying presents, so we knew not to expect them, however we knew there would be lots of good things to eat. For many of us cousins and other relatives, the memories are about the food that everyone made for our family dinners.
We have already had Thanksgiving dinner this year. Did you eat just a salad or vegetables with your turkey? And don’t brag about eating the green beans, they didn’t take up much space on your plate! How could anyone turn down the mashed potatoes, the gravy, the candied sweet potatoes, the corn bake, pumpkin pie, cherry cheesecake and more!
Now here we are into December, the holiday with all kinds of candy, dozens and dozens of cookies, fancy rolls and breads and even if you don’t have a big holiday type dinner, when you get together there will still be sandwiches, chips and dip, homemade fudge and candy, and maybe even candied popcorn balls, and more! Oh, the temptation!
So many of the memories of past celebrations have to do with food! My Dad loved to make candy and cookies at Christmas time. His mother died when he was only two years old, so as he grew up he had to learn how to cook and take care of himself.
During the holidays, years later after he and Mom were married and I was a little girl, when evening chores were done, he would make candy. He always made taffy. I can remember standing on a chair, watching him “pull” and work with the taffy until it was done. It was so good! Mom’s favorites to make for the holidays were fudge and ginger cookies. She had to be careful to not get the old Home Comfort stove too hot and burn them!
In our “grown-up years” Cousin Polly’s Graham Cracker Crème Pie was a holiday favorite. No one could make it quite like she did! When her son-in-law took over a restaurant in Hanoverton, Ohio, Columbiana County, people drove all the way from Carroll County just to enjoy her Graham Cracker Creme pie and coffee. Her other pies were good, too! Her late daughter, Chris, became well known for her many kinds of delicious cookies that she made for the very popular Christmas Cookie Walk at their church.
The holiday favorite made by Aunt Ruth was her Chocolate Cake with Caramel Frosting. It was made from “scratch” and not a box! It was so rich and so chocolaty! Aunt Val’s specialty was Cracker Dressing and it is still a family favorite!
However, I run across people who have no idea what it is! Grandma made the best homemade bread and buns! And no one could make homemade noodles as good as hers! Her Sunday dinners of chicken and noodles were the best!
So many holiday memories and for so many in my family the first ones that come to mind are about foods. They were an expression of love for all of us! Now in our “golden years” we are all not supposed to eat any of those special foods!
We are told by our doctors to limit ourselves to only “healthful food”! In our family “an apple a day” means baked in the oven and topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry or topped with warm caramel sauce! According to the “experts” my diet menu for the holidays might read: Breakfast—rolled oats, one piece of wheat toast, a glass of milk and one cup of coffee or tea: Lunch—salad, non-fat dressing, turkey on wheat bread, a glass of milk,(always 1%), water-no coffee!
Dinner—chicken or lean beef, a vegetable or vegetable soup, four soda crackers for the soup, glass of milk (that darned 1%), sugar-free Jello, and one cup coffee or tea. I can have a protein bar for a late snack. Bah, Humbug!! The only memory that kind of food will leave me with is of still being hungry!
Our happiness and special holiday memories over the years came not just from the food but from the special people in our lives who came together to share it and to share their special love on Christmas Day. I will be enjoying a few of those Christmas cookies and a maybe a piece or two of fudge and along with that will be a big glass of iced, whole milk! At my age I think I have earned a special treat for Christmas!
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com