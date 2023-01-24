Barbwire: Troubles, Trials, Tribulations And Thankfulness

It is a dark, dreary, cold, January day with the snow coming down in a fashion that will lead to dangerous, slippery roads and possibly snow drifts.
The electric was off early this morning, the house was pitch black, no heat, my landline phone isn’t working and my cell phone doesn’t work down here among the hills. I can’t call anyone nor can anyone call and talk to me! Television? Doesn’t work when the electric is off! Nothing good or interesting on the weekends anyway—just advertising and reruns. Just found the bill for filling my heating oil that the driver left on the back porch.
Thanks to “Joe” I will be going back on a diet, due to the cost of the heating oil to keep me warm for the next month! No potato chips or gummy bears from the grocery store! I also just received the bills for numerous insurances I have to pay and as of the first of the year most have gone up in cost.
Our country is a mess! So many problems of all kinds that are hurting people in so many different ways and no one seems to be coming up with the answers and solutions to solve them! Bah, humbug! They talk about old, retired persons like me getting depressed and in the doldrums. How can we keep from being “down in the dumps”? Let me “count some of the ways”!
No matter the troubles, trials, and tribulations if you really look around you can find a reason for “thankfulness”. I woke up today, not everyone did. I could walk from my bedroom to the bathroom and I didn’t have to dress in warm clothes and head for the cold “privy”!
Yes, the electric was off and that meant the house was going to get cold, but I had a closet full of blankets that would keep me warm and I had not turned the thermostat down as I usually do when sleeping, so the house was warmer than it might have been later on.
And I had a big flashlight to show me where I was going---which wasn’t far! I was thankful for those repairmen from the electric company who had to roll out of their warm beds at 2:45 in the morning to find the problem and fix it. The good thing about my telephone being out for a couple days, no telemarketers! I did miss talking to friends.
As for the cold and the snow coming down, I could sit in my warm house and watch it through my sliding glass door. I didn’t have to go out to take care of animals or travel anywhere. Traveling wasn’t a problem anyway---someone had my car borrowed! I was thankful for the county highway workers and the ODOT workers who would be keeping the roads safe for all those that did have to travel, which includes members of my family.
Of course, we are all suffering with the cost of all types of fuel. We have to be grateful that we can get it, in spite of the cost! Without fuel, the trucks and the drivers, our stores and our stomachs would be empty! I am grateful that I am able to pay for my heating oil, however my thermostat is set a little lower than usual! I know it is difficult for all those people who have to pay for gas to drive several miles to work!
Yes, our country has a lot of problems! Probably we would be better off if we didn’t listen to the news programs. And especially the ones who keep repeating the same problems over and over. Then we wouldn’t know how bad things really are!
Surely there are enough other news stories happening in this country that they could find something new to talk about! People who are busy going to work every day and taking care of their families don’t have time to listen to the news! They are too busy trying to get their bills paid and to get everything done they have to do with their families!
And we do have decent, honest, God fearing people working in our government and trying their best to make things better. We just don’t hear enough about those people!
My son stopped in for a few minutes before going to work and brought me some beef stew for my lunch. He is one of those ODOT workers who plows the snow and keeps the roads safe for those who must travel.
Kim makes a good beef stew and I am thankful that I can enjoy lunch without having to cook! And I am thankful for all the farmers who provided the ingredients in that stew.
The farmer who raised the beef, the farmer who raised the grain to feed the beef, the farmers who grew the potatoes, the onions, the carrots, and the dairy farmer who fed and milked the cows so that I could enjoy a glass of cold milk with my meal and some cream in my coffee. Farmers have their difficult days too, but they find their reasons to be thankful and keep farming and feeding us!
Yes, there are days that can seem so dark and depressing, but if you just take time to really think about it you can find so many reasons to be thankful and to make your day a brighter one! “Let all your thinks be thanks”. (W. H. Auden)
A columnist whose words appear in many newspapers, Lumley can be reached at blumleybarbwire@yahoo.com