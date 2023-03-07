It is well known by friends and readers that I am a fan of old western movies.
As I was growing up, my heroes were Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy and a few others. There is a picture of me wearing my Hopalong Cassidy cowboy hat and leading a Guernsey calf. (That was before my registered Holsteins.) Dad and Mom would scrimp and save so we had money to go to the movie theater on Saturday night. We all loved the movies and especially the westerns!
The plots of old western movies are often the same. A town that is full of good people has been taken over by a gang of outlaws and bad men. The people are unaware that the leader of the gang is a well-known and trusted member of the community, who pretends to care about the people. He has the sheriff and the judge under his control and is involved with the daughter of an important member of the town. She is always sweet and very pretty and has no idea of what is going on!
The town’s people are afraid of the gang and know, if they try to stop the gang, something terrible will happen, so they just give in to whatever is asked of them, including giving them money and looking the other way when bad things happen. Does any of this sound familiar?
And then one day a stranger comes riding into town on a beautiful horse and wearing a white hat. He usually has a trusted but funny companion with him. Someone in the town is a good friend and has asked for his help in getting rid of the gang of bad men and making the town a prosperous and safe place for the people to live in again.
The person in the white hat is strong, brave, caring, honest, smart, and has common sense. He straps on his six-guns and sets about to outwit the gang, expose and lock up the crooked leader, and encourages the town’s people to organize and fight back. It is a long hard battle but the people win and after leading the people in making their town a better place, the person in the white hat rides off into the sunset. Sometimes the girl goes with him!
Our country will elect a new President in 2024. Already there are people who have “thrown their hat into the ring” and want to be President of the United States. There are more that are considering a run for the office and some who are just waiting for the right time to announce that they are going to run for the highest office in the land.
There are political ads running on television and being published in newspapers already. It has become a subject on the daily news broadcasts. Panelists on talk shows are giving their opinions about the people who are already running, as well as their opinions about those who might run. The elections having to do with selecting who will be presidential candidates are a year and a couple months away! Right now there are many important problems in our country that need attention!
What our country needs is that person in the white hat! In the old movies the people in the white hats were always cowboys, however in this day and age we have a lot of “cowgirls” who are well qualified to wear the white hat. Cowgirls know how to “ride herd” on a group of contrary critters and drive them to the right destination.
Our country has numerous women in leadership roles, political offices, and other important roles in this country. Some are outstanding in their positions, some are not. The same is certainly true of the men. It is well known that women are good at “multi-tasking”, going all the way back to pioneer days, so running the government should be a “breeze” for a qualified woman! There are some people who just seem to be born leaders. There are others who can have the very best qualifications, yet just don’t know how to successfully lead.
The political parties will meet and hold their conventions. They will select the candidates that they want to run for the offices of President and Vice-President. We will be asked to listen to debates, to speeches by each candidate and to watch and hear their ads.
We will be given opinions of the candidates all the way from just friends and neighbors to some of the best educated people in our land. It is best not to discuss politics with relatives! It is going to be up to the people in our country to educate themselves about each candidate running for our highest office.
People will need to read, to listen and to learn about each person in each political party and then to vote for the person of their choice.
When it comes time in 2024 to vote for the candidates for President and Vice-President of this United States of America we all better hope and pray that it is the person in the white hat who rides into the White House!