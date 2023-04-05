Citizens should smash 'elitist effort to dilute power'

Mike Curtin

Ohio’s greatness resides in its people, not its Statehouse politicians.

Recipe of the Day

Mike Curtin is a former editor and associate publisher of the Columbus Dispatch, and a former two-term Democratic state lawmaker who served on the Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments